Worm Infections, Poor Diet Driving Childhood Anaemia In Kashmir: Doctors

Anaemia is More Than Fatigue

Srinagar- Doctors in Kashmir have identified intestinal worm infections and inadequate intake of iron-rich and balanced diets as the primary contributors to the high prevalence of anaemia among children.

Medical professionals said that helminthic infections-parasitic worm infestations affecting the intestines-remain widespread among children, particularly when combined with malnutrition.

They emphasized that regular deworming, along with proper nutrition and hygiene, is essential to curb anaemia and its long-term health consequences.

Dr Nazir Ahmad posted in South Kashmir's Pulwama district said that helminthic infections are one of the leading yet overlooked causes behind the growing burden of anaemia in children.

“Intestinal worm infestation, especially when associated with poor nutrition, is frequently observed in children suffering from anaemia. These parasites affect the body in multiple ways-they reduce iron absorption, consume essential nutrients, cause chronic blood loss, and trigger inflammation, all of which significantly contribute to anaemia,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He explained that helminths compromise a child's nutritional status, making it difficult for the body to maintain adequate haemoglobin levels even if food intake improves later.

Dr Shagufta a gynaecologist that helminthic infections result from parasitic worms that live inside the human body and compete for nutrients, damage the intestinal lining, and in some cases cause blood loss.