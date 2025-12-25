VPN Ban Clamped In J&K’ S Kathua For 2 Months
Kathua- Authorities on Wednesday banned the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Kathua district for two months, citing national security concerns.
The order, issued by District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma, said that VPN services are being misused by certain individuals and groups to bypass cyber restrictions and access prohibited applications, websites and digital content.ADVERTISEMENT
The preventive action has been taken under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The ban applies to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes and Internet Service Providers operating within the territorial jurisdiction of Kathua district, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order.ADVERTISEMENT
The Kathua senior superintendent of police has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment