Kathua- Authorities on Wednesday banned the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Kathua district for two months, citing national security concerns.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma, said that VPN services are being misused by certain individuals and groups to bypass cyber restrictions and access prohibited applications, websites and digital content.

The preventive action has been taken under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The ban applies to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes and Internet Service Providers operating within the territorial jurisdiction of Kathua district, except those explicitly permitted by the government through a specific official order.

The Kathua senior superintendent of police has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit.