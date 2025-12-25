Noida Airport Launch Pushed Again, Commercial Flights Likely Only In 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Even as Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operations today, Noida International Airport at Jewar continues to miss deadlines, with flights now expected only in 2026.

The airport, slated to be the second international gateway in the National Capital Region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, is yet to secure an aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and obtain mandatory security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs for its foreign chief executive officer, according to recent media reports.

Both approvals are required before commercial operations can begin. In aviation terms, an aerodrome refers to any location where aircraft take off, land and move.

The project has already missed four announced deadlines. Built on a 1,334-hectare site at Jewar, around 90 km from Delhi's IGI Airport, it was originally slated for completion in September 2024, before being pushed to April and then June 2025, followed by several unofficial revisions.

Missed timelines

The most recent official deadline was announced in September, when civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the airport would be inaugurated on 30 October, with commercial operations to begin within 45 days.

Since then, officials have said the focus has shifted to ensuring full operational readiness by the end of 2025.

“We are currently working towards the next major milestone, which is the issuance of the aerodrome license by the DGCA-the civil aviation regulator. Following this key prerequisite, the start of commercial operations will be planned in coordination with airlines and partners,” Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive of Noida International Airport, told Mint. Schnellmann is a Swiss national.

An aerodrome licence is a safety clearance issued by the DGCA certifying that an airport's infrastructure, systems and procedures meet regulatory standards for commercial aircraft operations.

Separately, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) flagged during a recent review meeting the absence of security clearance for the airport's CEO-a prerequisite for greenfield airports.

In a statement, Noida International Airport (NIA) said it is progressing steadily towards operational readiness.

“We are working closely with the DGCA and the BCAS for the final stages of aerodrome licensing and security-related clearances. Safety and security remain non-negotiable priorities for us. Our teams are fully engaged in ensuring that all regulatory and operational requirements are met in line with prescribed national standards,” a spokesperson told Mint.

The airport has already completed several operational checks, including integrated terminal trials and navigation equipment calibration flights conducted on 30 October and 3 November.

Noida International Airport is being developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Phase 1 of the ₹6,500-crore project is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually, with the airport targeting six million passengers in its first full year of operations.

Pricing strategy

Schnellmann said tariffs at Noida International Airport are comparable with those at similar airports in the country.

“Our pricing reflects the value we are delivering-modern infrastructure, efficient operations, strong regional connectivity, and a high-quality passenger experience,” he said, adding that the revenue model is built on a balanced mix of aeronautical and non-aeronautical streams to ensure long-term sustainability.

For airlines, the airport plans to offer“adequate overnight parking, availability of peak-hour slots, and an open-access fuel infrastructure that enables cost-effective ATF supply.”

“Our objective is simple: to offer fair and competitive tariffs while delivering a world-class airport that benefits passengers, airlines, and the region,” Schnellmann said.

Connectivity challenge

A 19 December note by JM Financial said the airport could offer operational advantages such as overnight aircraft parking, availability of peak-hour slots and“mixed rotation gates”, which allow aircraft arriving from domestic destinations to depart internationally from the same gate, improving turnaround efficiency.

However, the brokerage flagged connectivity as a near-term challenge. Planned Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) projects and expressway links could help address this, it said.

“Looking ahead, Metro and RRTS connectivity are being planned by the relevant state and central agencies. These links remain an important part of the long-term vision for multi-modal connectivity, and we are working closely with the government to support their progress,” Schnellmann said.

“These projects are being advanced by the respective government authorities. Their timelines will evolve as those agencies move through planning, approvals, and execution,” he added.