Anbumani Ramadoss Flays TN Govt For 'Neglecting' Farmers, 'Delay' In Crop Loss Compensation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Senior PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday accused the Tamil Nadu government of delaying compensation for crop losses by nearly a year, alleging that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has failed to provide timely relief to distressed farmers.

In a statement, Anbumani said he initially welcomed recent reports about the State government announcing compensation for crops damaged by heavy rain.

However, a closer reading revealed that the allocation of Rs 289.63 crore pertains to crop losses suffered during November and December last year and January this year, raising serious concerns about the delay in disbursal.

He pointed out that paddy crops across Tamil Nadu, including major irrigation regions, were badly affected by unseasonal rain in October and November last year, yet farmers are still waiting for compensation.

"It is unclear when the announced amount will actually reach farmers. The DMK government's apathy and betrayal in providing timely relief to those affected is condemnable," he said.

Using a metaphor, Anbumani remarked that just as a morsel of rice falling from an elephant's mouth cannot feed countless ants, the compensation amount announced by the government is insignificant compared to its overall expenditure.

"Even then, this assistance is crucial for farmers, as it is often the only relief they receive for losses incurred in an entire cropping season. Such prolonged delays are unacceptable," he added.

Recalling earlier announcements, the PMK leader said the government had promised Rs 6,800 per acre as compensation for crop losses caused by last year's rain.

As this was deemed inadequate, political parties across the spectrum demanded Rs 40,000 per acre. However, the government later announced only Rs 5,191 per acre, nearly 25 per cent less than what was initially declared.

"Tamil Nadu's farmers will never forgive this injustice," he warned.

Anbumani further alleged that no assistance has yet been sanctioned for crops damaged by rains this year, despite the fact that he submitted five separate reports highlighting the issue.

This has led to widespread apprehension among farmers that compensation for this year's losses may be pushed to next year as well.

He demanded that the DMK government categorically dispel such fears. Criticising the government's overall performance, Anbumani said that in the four-and-a-half years since coming to power, the DMK has done little for farmers' welfare.

Of the 56 promises related to agriculture made in the Assembly election manifesto, only eight have been fulfilled, while the remaining 48 remain unimplemented, he claimed.

He concluded by warning that the people of Tamil Nadu would teach the DMK a "memorable lesson" in the coming elections for repeatedly "betraying" the farming community, which he described as the backbone of the State and the world's food providers.