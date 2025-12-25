Chitradurga Bus Tragedy: CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Mourn Deaths

CM, Deputy CM Express Condolences

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident near Chitradurga that resulted in the loss of several lives. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah described the news as heartbreaking, particularly as many of the passengers were heading to their villages for Christmas holidays. In his tweet, he wrote, "Hearing the tragic news of several passengers being burned alive in the horrific accident between a lorry and a bus near Chitradurga has left hearts trembling. It is heartbreaking that the journey of those heading to their villages for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy." He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, adding, "I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace. I, too, share in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the accident."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident. In a tweet, Shivakumar conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. In the X post, he wrote, "The news of the accident that occurred near Hiriyur between a bus and a truck travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna, resulting in several people being burned alive, has come as a severe shock. I convey my condolences to those who have died. I pray that the injured recover soon. May such tragedies never recur."

Nine Dead in Bus-Tanker Collision

An accident occurred near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48 in Chitradurga involving a Seabird private bus and a fuel tanker truck. The lorry, travelling in the opposite direction, reportedly jumped over the divider and rammed the bus.

The accident occurred today on National Highway 48 between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village, resulting in the death of nine individuals.

Police Provide Details of the Incident

IGP Dr. BR Ravikante Gowda confirmed the details of the incident, stating that a SeaBird bus, which was en route to Gokarna, was rammed by a fuel tanker that jumped over the divider. "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have died... One injured person has been referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as their 20% body has been burnt..."

He further said, "According to our information, there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and the conductor... A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on...," Dr. Gowda said.

Investigation and Rescue Operations Underway

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are recording statements for further enquiry into the case. (ANI)

