Unnao Rape Case: Shrinate Urges SC To Nix Sengar's Bail From HC

Shrinate urges SC to take suo motu cognisance

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the Delhi High Court's order to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and grant him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance.

Speaking with ANI, Supriya Shrinate said, "A person who is found guilty of murder and gang rape, who was serving a life sentence, is released in six years. He gets bail in six years. What kind of justice is this? Will there be justice for daughters in this country?"

"I appeal to the court to take suo motu cognisance of this and overturn this decision...As a woman, as a mother, I appeal that the court should reconsider this matter," she added.

Slams police action against protesting victim

Shrinate further criticised police action to forcefully shove the Unnao Rape case victim in a van to stop her from protesting at the India Gate against the Delhi High Court's order. Shrinate said that the way Delhi Police acted was a "slap in the face of a civilised society."

"When that daughter and her mother were peacefully protesting at India Gate, the brutality with which the Delhi Police dragged them away, the inhumanity with which they treated them. This is a slap in the face of a civilised society," she said.

CBI to challenge Delhi HC order

Meanwhile, CBI has decided to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court order. The probe agency has examined the order passed by the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court in the Unnao Rape Case and has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court at the earliest, an official said.

Details of the bail order

Division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar not enter the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)

