Karnataka: Nine Dead In Tragic Bus Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which claimed several lives. Taking to X via @rashtrapatibhvn, the President offered her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident. In her post, President Murmu wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Nine Killed in Bus-Tanker Collision

An accident occurred near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48 in Chitradurga involving a Seabird private bus and a fuel tanker truck. The lorry, travelling in the opposite direction, reportedly jumped over the divider and rammed the bus.

An accident occurred today on National Highway 48 between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village, resulting in the death of nine individuals. IGP Dr. BR Ravikante Gowda confirmed the details of the incident, stating that a SeaBird bus, which was en route to Gokarna, was rammed by a fuel tanker that jumped over the divider. "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have died... One injured person has been referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as their 20% body has been burnt..."

He further said, "According to our information, there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and the conductor... A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on...," Dr. Gowda said.

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are recording statements for further enquiry into the case. (ANI)

