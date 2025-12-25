EU Condemns U.S. Visa Bans On European Digital Policy Experts

The European Union, along with France and Germany, strongly condemned the United States' decision to impose visa bans on several European citizens involved in combating online hate speech and misinformation.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. has targeted five Europeans, including Thierry Breton, former European Commissioner, accusing them of limiting freedom of expression and targeting American tech companies.

The sanctions come amid tensions over the European Union's Digital Services Act, which requires major technology companies to tackle illegal content, disinformation, and online hate speech. U.S. officials have previously criticised the law, arguing that it could restrict freedom of speech.

The individuals affected are prominent figures in European digital policy and online regulation. Their work focuses on promoting accountability among social media platforms and enforcing rules to curb harmful online content.

In response, a spokesperson for the European Commission said the EU“strongly condemns” the U.S. action and emphasised that freedom of expression is a fundamental value shared between Europe and America.

French President Emmanuel Macron also criticised the U.S. decision, affirming that Europe will defend the independence and rights of its citizens. Germany described the visa restrictions against two of its nationals as“unacceptable” and stressed that European digital laws are not determined by Washington.

The sanctions underscore growing transatlantic tensions over digital governance and the regulation of global technology companies. European officials warn that unilateral actions could undermine cooperation on online safety and technological innovation.

Despite the dispute, EU authorities reiterated their commitment to implementing digital rules aimed at curbing illegal content, while calling for dialogue with the United States to resolve differences over online regulation and free speech.

