How A Kashmir Courtroom Argument Became A Police Matter
By Hamid Rather
Arshid Bashir leaned back in his office chair, staring at the file in front of him: FIR No. 164/2025.ADVERTISEMENT
His client, Parvaiz Ahmad Rather, was facing criminal charges.
Bashir has handled some of the biggest and strangest cases of his career in the High Court and Supreme Court. He has fought complex corporate disputes, high-profile matters, and cases that made headlines.
But this was different.
It all began with a routine courtroom session in Beerwah, Budgam. Rather, a lawyer himself, was cross-examining a prosecution witness.
During the questioning, he raised objections. The presiding judge overruled them. That should have ended the matter.ADVERTISEMENT
It did not.
The Additional Public Prosecutor, irked by the objections being overruled, filed a complaint with the police.
