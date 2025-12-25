403
Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C Expands Service Portfolio With Canada Immigration Consultancy In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 24 December 25: Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C, a leading interior fit-out company in Dubai, has officially announced the expansion of its business portfolio by introducing a new vertical: Canada Immigration Consultancy Services. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and diversification strategy.
For years, Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C has been recognized for delivering high-quality interior design, fit-out, and project management solutions across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Building on its reputation for precision, professionalism, and trust, the company now aims to extend these same values into the field of Canada immigration consulting, helping clients achieve their dreams of studying, working, and settling in Canada.
"Our expansion into immigration consultancy reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive lifestyle and business solutions to our clients," said the Managing Director of Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C. "Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and students, and we are proud to guide clients through this important journey."
The newly launched Canada Immigration Consultants in Dubai division offers a range of services, including:
*Permanent Residency (PR) applications
*Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)
*Study Visa and Work Permit Assistance
*Family Sponsorship and Business Immigration
*Settlement and Post-Landing Services
Blueprint Experts has partnered with certified and regulated Canadian immigration consultants (RCICs) to ensure clients receive accurate, transparent, and compliant immigration guidance. Each application is handled with personalized attention, ensuring a smooth and successful process from eligibility assessment to visa approval.
This diversification underscores the company's vision to evolve into a multi-service provider, supporting clients not only in transforming their spaces but also their futures.
About Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C
Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C is a Dubai-based interior fit-out and technical services company specializing in turnkey interior solutions, project management, and high-quality craftsmanship. Known for delivering innovative and sustainable designs, the company is now expanding its expertise into Canada immigration consultancy, offering end-to-end support for individuals and families seeking to relocate to Canada.
Media Contact:
[Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C - Interior Fit Out Company in Dubai]
Blueprint Experts Technical Services L.L.C
[971 54 706 9777]
[[email protected] ][]
