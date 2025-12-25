Education Ministry Streamlines Licensing For Private Schools In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has introduced new measures to streamline the application process for licensing private schools and kindergartens, as part of its efforts to encourage investment in the private education sector and meet growing demand across the country.

Senior Education Consultant at the Private Schools Licensing Department at MoEHE, Ibrahim Hassan Al-Marhoon, said that the ministry has recently upgraded its services by shifting from manual paper-based applications to a fully electronic system.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that investors can now apply to open new private schools, establish branches, or change school buildings through the Ministry's website, making the process faster and more efficient.



Things to do this weekend in Qatar (December 25-27, 2025)

Qatar welcomes agreement to exchange prisoners and detainees in Yemen MoCI announces temporary closure of Professional Kitchen company

Read Also

Qatar currently has 352 private schools serving a total of 228,488 students across all educational stages, including kindergarten, primary, preparatory, and secondary education.

Regarding licensing requirements, Al-Marhoon clarified that both individuals and companies may apply, provided specific conditions are met.

These include that the applicant must be at least 21 years old, enjoy full legal capacity, have a good reputation, and not be an employee of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education or its affiliated entities.

He also noted that Law No. 23 of 2015 allows non-Qatari and foreign investors, whether individuals or companies, to own private educational institutions with 100 percent ownership.

Al-Marhoon said that the ministry has opened the door to all investors to establish private schools and kindergartens.

He noted that the current period, during December and the beginning of January, is an ideal time for investors to submit applications in preparation for the 2026 academic year. Al-Marhoon emphasised that education is not merely a service, but a long-term investment that positively impacts quality of life and comprehensive development.

He added that the state is keen, through legal and regulatory frameworks, to provide a safe and attractive environment for investors in the private education sector.

Registration for licensing and operating private schools and kindergartens for the 2026–2027 academic year is ongoing. Applications are being accepted electronically through the“Open a New Educational Institution” portal on the ministry's website gov) until January 7, 2026.

The ministry outlined specific requirements related to the school owner, school building, and academic aspects, in accordance with the Guide to Conditions and Procedures for Granting Private School Licenses.

Among the key requirements are submitting a copy of the personal identification card, meeting the minimum age requirement, and ensuring the applicant is not employed by the ministry or its affiliated bodies.

The priority in granting licenses will be given to curricula and areas with the greatest need, in line with population growth and demand.

Priority curricula include: Indian curriculum in Al Daayen Municipality, Syrian curriculum in Doha Municipality, Egyptian, Pakistani, National Standards, and International Baccalaureate curricula in Al Wakra Municipality, Philippine curriculum in Al Wakra and Al Daayen Municipalities, Tunisian curriculum in Al Rayyan Municipality and American and French curricula in Al Daayen Municipality.

The Private Schools and Kindergartens Department, under the Private Education Affairs Sector at the ministry ensures compliance with approved laws and regulations, and is responsible for approving curricula, textbooks, educational resources, and academic plans in private schools and kindergartens.