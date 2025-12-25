Qatar Cancer Society Signs Awareness Partnership With Fine Hygienic Holding

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), in collaboration with Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH)-the leading wellness group in the Middle East and North Africa-has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement to support the Society's awareness campaigns held last November, dedicated to raising awareness of men's cancers.

This partnership aligns with QCS's mission to promote health education, preventive practices, and early detection through regular screening.

The collaboration brings together QCS's experience in delivering specialised health campaigns and FHH's 67-year legacy of supporting public health and providing innovative wellness products that encourage healthy lifestyles. It also reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to strengthening community engagement through sustainable social responsibility initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Fine Hygienic Holding, Maurizio Patarnello said:“The Qatari market is important to us at Fine, and we are proud to support QCS in its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of men's cancers. Our collaboration reflects shared values centered on promoting health, encouraging preventive action, and empowering communities to adopt healthier lifestyles.” He added that the partnership aligns with FHH's CSR strategy, which prioritises supporting civil society and promoting cancer awareness to create a lasting, positive impact.

General Manager of QCS, Mona Ashkanani expressed her appreciation, saying:“We value our partnership with Fine Hygienic Holding, which enhances our efforts during Men's Cancer Awareness Month. Such collaborations help us expand the reach of our educational messages and strengthen awareness about prevention and early detection, allowing us better to support patients, survivors, and their families.”

She emphasised that partnerships like this are essential to QCS's work in promoting health awareness and providing integrated programs, including education, psychological support, financial assistance, and contributions to scientific research in cancer control.