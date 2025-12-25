QMIC Deploys Smart Parking Management System Successfully During Arab Cup 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC), a leading national innovation entity established by Qatar University (QU), announced the successful deployment of its Smart Parking Solution (pictured) for the Supreme Committee during the recently concluded Arab Cup.

This accomplishment highlights QMIC's vital role in transforming innovation into practical solutions that support Qatar's growing reputation as a global hub for major events.

Throughout this deployment, QMIC's dedicated team executed over 960 hours of comprehensive system monitoring, operational activities, and field support.

Their unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in zero system downtime, ensuring that the parking operations ran seamlessly and efficiently in high-traffic situations. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the Smart Parking Solution provided real-time insights into parking availability, empowering event organizers to optimise traffic flow and better manage parking capacity.

QMIC's Smart Parking Solution exemplifies the power of homegrown technology in enhancing visitor experiences at large-scale events.

The deployment of this system is part of QMIC's larger mission to enhance mobility and sustainability in Qatar while showcasing the transformative potential of innovation developed within the country.

Dr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Sada, Executive Director of QMIC, stated,“The successful delivery of our Smart Parking Solution reflects our commitment to fostering innovation that meets the needs of our nation. It is not just about technology; it's about improving the lives of people and enhancing their experiences. We are proud to contribute to Qatar's vision for smart mobility and sustainable solutions that accommodate the demands of major events like the Arab Cup.”

This deployment is a continuation of our legacy of participation in significant events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022. Our commitment to utilising innovative solutions has been ongoing, and we have plans for the Smart Parking Solution to be deployed in future events as well, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing mobility and connectivity for all.

Mohamed Makled, Delivery & Technology Operations Manager, added,“We successfully delivered our Smart Parking Solution across six stadiums during the Arab Cup, showcasing our operational efficiency and capability to manage logistics on a large scale. This achievement reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing outstanding service during mega events.”

As Qatar looks to host a range of international sporting and cultural events in the future, QMIC remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that foster intelligent connectivity and mobility across the nation.

The successful deployment of the Smart Parking Solution not only emphasises the effectiveness of locally-developed technologies but also reinforces QMIC's position as a trusted partner in Qatar's journey toward digital transformation.