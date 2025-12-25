Final Weeks To Experience M7's Celebrated Fall Exhibitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums is inviting the public to experience the final weeks of its exhibitions at M7, offering a last opportunity to explore a dynamic season of fashion, design, and cultural storytelling. Visitors can see FTA: Threads of Impact. Celebrating 7 Years of Fashion Trust Arabia before it closes on January 3, 2026, while Amazigh Hair Couture and Houbara Haven: A Chaumet Tiara, remain on view until January 12, 2026.

FTA: Threads of Impact. Celebrating 7 Years of Fashion Trust Arabia marks the seventh anniversary of Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA), the pioneering initiative that offers unique opportunities to emerging fashion designers from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The exhibition, which charts FTA's transformative impact in shaping the careers of emerging designers from across the MENA region, is presented by FTA in collaboration with M7. Threads of Impact features the work of more than 80 designers supported by FTA, including winners and finalists of the FTA Prize and special guest country designers. The exhibition, curated by Omoyemi Akerele, the founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week, brings together designers whose diverse practices are connected through shared ideas, iconographies, and cultural references. As FTA returns to Doha after its stint in Morocco for the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, FTA: Threads of Impact embodies YoC's mission to showcase the richness of the Arab region.

Houbara Haven: A Chaumet Tiara presented by M7 and Maison Chaumet, unveils the winning design by Qatari artist and jewellery designer Aisha Alattiya. Commissioned by Alfardan Jewellery and Qatar Museums, the bespoke tiara was crafted by the Parisian High Jewellery Maison at 12 Place Vendôme. The exhibition traces the tiara's journey from concept to creation, offering visitors behind-the-scenes insights into the collaborative process between Alattiya and Maison Chaumet. Alattiya's design, Houbara Haven, opens new creative ground and expands Chaumet's timeless code with nature, reinterpreted through a distinctly Qatari perspective. The piece pays homage to Qatar's desert landscapes and the extraordinary wildlife that inhabits them. The tiara project was born out of the Chaumet & Nature exhibition, celebrating Maison Chaumet's nature-inspired jewellery and Qatar's natural heritage, held at M7 in Doha, as part of the legacy of the Qatar-France 2020 Year of Culture.

Amazigh Hair Couture celebrates the artistry, heritage, and cultural symbolism of Amazigh hair traditions, specifically from Morocco. Led by Creative Director Ilham Mestour, a Moroccan-born, Netherlands-based artist and curated by Rajae El Mouhandiz, an interdisciplinary artist and curator based in Rotterdam, the exhibition brings together fine art photography, scent, hair installations, textile works, and ethnographic archival material. Amazigh Hair Couture reclaims authorship of the aesthetic traditions of the Amazigh people, the Indigenous communities of North Africa with traditions rooted primarily across Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, which have been historically co-opted by the global fashion industry. This exhibition is organised as a legacy of the Qatar - Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, which was one of the initiative's most beloved celebrations, with a strong legacy of ongoing partnerships across heritage, creative economies, social and economic development and innovation.

The exhibitions are presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar.