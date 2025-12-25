India Celebrates Christmas With Devotion, Great Fervour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Christmas was celebrated across the country on Thursday with great fervour, devotion and joy, as churches resonated with hymns, prayers and messages of peace, love and unity.

From metropolitan cities to small towns, the birth of Jesus Christ was commemorated with midnight Masses, special prayers, illuminated churches and enthusiastic participation by devotees.

In Mysuru, Karnataka, Christians gathered in large numbers at prominent churches, including the iconic St. Philomena's Cathedral, to mark the festival. Late-night prayer services were held as devotees offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of all. The celebrations were marked by the exchange of greetings, gifts and sweets, reflecting the spirit of togetherness that defines Christmas.

Similarly, in Bihar's Patna, special prayers were held at the Pro-Cathedral Church on Ashok Rajpath. As the clock struck midnight to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, devotees reverently kissed the infant Jesus placed in the crib, symbolising devotion and faith. The church echoed with carols and prayers, while families exchanged warm wishes after the service.

In the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, Christmas was celebrated with solemn devotion and enthusiasm. Special prayers were organised in churches across the district, with Christians participating in large numbers. The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dharmapuri witnessed elaborate celebrations, where a special Christmas Mass was conducted under the leadership of Dharmapuri Diocese Bishop Lawrence Pius. District Vicar General Arulraj and Diocesan Procurator Soosairaj were also present during the service.

In Gangavalli of Salem district, Tamil Nadu, the historic Christ the King Church celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm. A special Mass was held, attended by over 300 Christians along with their families. The church premises featured a hut depicting the birth of baby Jesus, adorned with electric lights, along with tall, brightly lit Christmas trees. Devotees worshipped baby Jesus, cut cakes, shared sweets and exchanged greetings, celebrating the birth of Christ with joy and devotion.

In Puri, Odisha, churches were beautifully decorated as the town immersed itself in festive cheer. The Puri Catholic Church witnessed vibrant celebrations, with devotees gathering to welcome the birth of Lord Jesus Christ at midnight. Bearing the message of peace, unity and love, the occasion was marked with prayers, hymns and illuminated decorations, reflecting the sacredness of the day, considered the holiest in Christianity.

In the national capital, security arrangements were heightened outside Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church at Gol Dak Khana as large crowds gathered to attend Christmas prayers. Barricades were put in place to manage the influx of devotees, ensuring smooth and safe celebrations.

In Etah, Uttar Pradesh, Christmas Day was celebrated with equal enthusiasm. Churches were beautifully decorated with lights, special prayer services were held, and devotees offered prayers commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebrations were marked by the sharing of greetings and a spirit of joy and harmony.

Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is observed every year on December 25. Celebrated worldwide, the festival symbolises hope, peace, forgiveness and love, holding deep religious significance for Christians. Over time, it has also evolved into a cultural celebration that transcends religious boundaries.

Historically, Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. While Christians believe Jesus Christ to be the Son of God, the Bible does not specify the exact date of his birth. Early Christians chose December 25 to coincide with existing winter festivals, allowing the message of Christianity to spread more widely. Today, Christmas continues to unite people across communities, spreading a universal message of compassion, harmony and goodwill.