Jagan Offers Prayers With Family Members At Andhra's Pulivendula Church

MENAFN - IANS) Kadapa, Dec 25 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas along with family members at the CSI Church in their hometown, Pulivendula, on Thursday.

Jagan's mother Y. S. Vijayamma, wife Y. S. Bharathi Reddy, cousin and Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy and other senior YSRCP leaders participated in the event.

The YSRCP chief cut the Christmas cake in the presence of family members, friends and well-wishers and exchanged greetings and pleasantries with them.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians across Andhra Pradesh and the world.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas, Jagan said the festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who came into the world to guide humanity with noble values and selfless service. He stated that Christmas is celebrated globally to remember the divine message delivered through the life of Jesus.

YS Jagan said that compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, charity, and sacrifice are the timeless values taught by Christ through his life and actions.

Meanwhile, Jagan's sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila also offered prayers on the occasion of Christmas.

"On this occasion of the birthday of Christ, the embodiment of love who compassionately shared rays of light with humanity through His loving nature, Christmas greetings to all. I sincerely pray that this festive day brings everlasting joy to your life and that the blessings of Lord Jesus be upon you," she posted on 'X'.

Christmas was being celebrated with pomp and gaiety across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

A large number of people attended midnight mass and morning special prayers. Churches were specially decorated on the occasion.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and leaders of various parties greeted people on Christmas.