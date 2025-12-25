Kerala Celebrates Christmas, Rooted In Faith, Diversity And Shared Life

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananathapuram, Dec 25 (IANS) Christmas in Kerala unfolds with a warmth that goes beyond ritual, shaped by a Christian community that forms nearly 18 per cent of the State's 3.30 crore population and a social fabric that embraces the festival as its own.

The celebrations reflect both faith and diversity - of belief, tradition and history - seamlessly woven into everyday life.

Christians in Kerala are far from a homogeneous group.

Catholics, spread across three distinct churches that all owe allegiance to the Pope, constitute the largest segment.

They are followed by the Kottayam-headquartered Syrian Orthodox Church, with deep historical roots in the State.

Alongside them exist around five other major churches, each with its own liturgical practices, customs and ecclesiastical structures.

This pluralism finds expression most vividly during Christmas, when different traditions converge around a shared message of faith and fellowship.

On Christmas Thursday, the day began early, following the solemn midnight Mass. Churches across Kerala - from Fort Kochi and Varapuzha to Kottayam and the hill parishes of Idukki - open their doors to packed congregations.

Whitewashed facades glow under soft lights, nativity scenes are carefully arranged, and choirs sing age-old Malayalam carols that have become inseparable from the season.

While the rituals differ subtly across denominations, the spirit remains universal.

Beyond churches, homes reflect the festive mood.

Star lanterns glow on verandas, Christmas trees stand decorated, and kitchens hum with activity. Kerala's Christmas cuisine - plum cakes steeped in tradition, achappam and kuzhalappam fried in batches, and elaborate lunches - often blends denominational customs with local flavours.

Visitors are welcomed without appointment, plates exchanged more readily than gifts. Public spaces mirror this openness.

Markets stay lively, beaches and town squares turn into informal gathering points, and cultural programmes and charity initiatives underline the festival's social reach.

Christmas in Kerala has long transcended religious boundaries, becoming a shared cultural marker.

This year, as in many others, the festival carries a reflective undertone amid economic and political uncertainties.

Yet Christmas offers a pause - a reminder that Kerala's strength lies in its ability to celebrate difference while holding fast to togetherness.

Here, Christmas lingers not just in hymns and meals, but in shared moments of quiet hope.

The major difference today is that Christmas, like other traditional festivals in Kerala, has become truly secular in its expression.

The sight of a glowing Christmas star at the entrance of a house no longer signals a Christian home alone.

Across towns and villages, households of different faiths put up stars as readily as lamps for Onam or lights for Vishu, treating the festival as part of Kerala's shared cultural calendar rather than a marker of religious identity.

In this quiet, everyday way, Christmas has moved beyond the boundaries of the Church to become a season owned collectively, reflecting the State's long-standing habit of turning faith-based celebrations into inclusive social traditions.