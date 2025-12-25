Oxane Builds On Its Panorama Platform To Meet Rising Valuation Needs In Credit Markets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 24, 2025 7:55 am - Oxane has strengthened its technology capabilities to meet the growing valuation needs across Private Credit+. Also recognized as 'Best Valuations Service of the Year' at the PEW US Awards and for private credit valuation capabilities

New York, London: 24 Dec, 2025 - Oxane Partners (“Oxane”), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to the private credit markets, has strengthened its technology capabilities to meet the growing valuation needs across Private Credit+. This momentum is also reflected in recent independent recognition, with the firm named 'Best Valuations Service of the Year' at the PE Wire US Awards 2025 and recognised by Chartis for its private credit valuation capabilities for two consecutive years.

As private credit funds grow larger and more visible, managers are facing calls for more frequent NAVs, tighter reporting cycles, and greater transparency from investors, lenders, and boards. Yet valuation processes still often depend on manual oversight of borrower activity, market inputs, and the factors driving portfolio valuations. As Valuations increasingly inform conversations around liquidity, fundraising, financing, and portfolio risk throughout the year, valuation technology needs to come to the fore to help managers meet rising stakeholder expectations while managing the complexity of their own credit books.

Oxane supports this need through its integrated technology platform, Oxane Panorama, which brings valuations, portfolio monitoring, leverage management, and analytics into one place. Having these capabilities under a single environment helps institutions analyse valuation movements against changes in credit quality, portfolio mix, and giving them a more grounded view of their credit positions as valuation demands continue to increase.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Oxane Partners

“As Private Credit+ continues to scale, valuations are becoming a more regular part of how institutions monitor their portfolios and respond to stakeholder expectations around frequent NAVs and timely portfolio insight. This means valuation intelligence must sit alongside credit analytics, monitoring, and funding considerations - not in isolation. By bringing these elements together within Panorama, we're giving clients a more connected view of their portfolios and helping them keep pace with the valuation frequency and depth now expected in the market.”

Oxane's valuation approach draws on more than a decade of experience supporting institutions across a range of asset classes including whole loans, corporate credit, asset-based finance, real estate debt, SRTs, and securitised products – what Oxane calls Private Credit+. This depth of credit understanding also underpins the firm's role as a member of the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC), where Oxane shares credit-led perspectives that help shape the development of global valuation standards.

Kanav Kalia, Managing Director, Oxane Partners

“Working with institutions across the credit markets for more than a decade has shaped how we think about valuations and the role they play in a larger credit toolkit. Clients look to us for valuation insight that reflects the realities of their portfolios and connects to the monitoring and analytics they use every day. The recent recognitions are a reflection of that trust and the impact our approach is having as valuation expectations continue to evolve across the industry.”

Oxane now supports valuation workflows for more than 35 institutional clients across hundreds of transactions, with its platform monitoring portfolios representing more than $850 billion in assets under management.

