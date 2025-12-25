More Drivers Revisit Past Finance Deals As Questions Grow Around Fairness

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A UK driver reviews car finance paperwork, reflecting growing awareness around mis-sold car finance agreements and PCP claims."Across the UK, more drivers are taking a second look at old car finance agreements. With rising awareness of mis-sold car finance, Reclaim247 is helping people explore car finance claims and PCP claims with a simple, no-paperwork process and no win no fee support.

Manchester, UK - December 24, 2025 - Reclaim247 is seeing a sharp rise in the number of UK drivers reviewing car finance agreements they thought were settled. What once seemed like a reasonable deal is now being met with fresh questions about interest rates, commissions and how much was truly explained at the time.

The difference today is awareness. Drivers are beginning to recognise that mis-sold car finance was not always obvious. It wasn't just one deal or one lender. In many cases, the issues were buried in the small print, hidden behind balloon payments or disguised by interest rates that were never clearly broken down.

Reclaim247, recognised among the best PCP claims companies in the UK, is helping people take a second look without stress or legal pressure. Its process removes the need for paperwork or lender details. Instead, drivers simply enter their name, address and date of birth to check for signs of mis-selling.

“We speak to people who just want to feel confident that their deal was fair,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“When the final numbers start to feel off, they turn to us to help them make sense of it.”

What Counts as Mis-Sold Car Finance?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has flagged several practices that may have led to mis-sold car finance across agreements made between April 2007 and November 2024. These include:



Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where a broker increased a customer's interest rate to earn more commission without informing them.

Unfairly High Commission, where the broker's fee was significantly higher than what would typically be expected. Contractually Tied Arrangements, where drivers were told they were being shown multiple finance options, but only one lender was ever presented.



Each of these could be grounds for a car finance claim.

Why PCP Claims Often Go Unnoticed

PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) agreements were often sold on the appeal of low monthly payments. But the total cost, including large balloon payments or end-of-term fees, was not always explained clearly.

Many drivers only start asking questions when the agreement ends. The final payment lands, or they try to return the car and discover unexpected costs. By that time, the deal has been long accepted, but that doesn't mean it was fair.

A Simple Way to Check for Car Finance Claims

Reclaim247 makes it easy for drivers to find out if they could be owed money. There's no need to dig out old contracts, speak to your lender, or fill in complicated forms. Just enter your name, address and date of birth, and the system will search for past car finance agreements that may show signs of mis-sold car finance.

If a possible car finance claim or PCP claim is found, you'll be introduced to a regulated legal partner who can handle the process for you. There's no obligation to move forward and you won't pay a penny unless compensation is successfully recovered.

Think Your Deal Was Fine? It Might Still Be Worth Checking

If you financed a car between April 2007 and November 2024, and something about the interest rate, final payment or the way the deal was presented now feels unclear, Reclaim247 can help you check.

Visit to start your free eligibility check. It only takes a minute and no documents are needed.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is one of the best PCP claims companies in the UK, supporting drivers affected by mis-sold car finance. The company has helped thousands take the first step towards compensation by offering a no win no fee model and a quick, human approach to uncovering car finance claims. Whether the agreement was a standard hire purchase or a PCP, Reclaim247 provides expert guidance every step of the way.