Former Afghanistan General Ikramuddin Saree Killed In Tehran

Former Afghanistan police commander General Ikramuddin Saree was shot dead on Wednesday evening near his residence in central Tehran, according to sources close to his family. He was attacked while accompanied by another individual, the sources said.

Relatives said Saree was critically wounded in the shooting and died while being transferred to hospital. The reports indicated that the incident occurred in the Valiasr district, one of Tehran's busiest neighbourhoods.

Iranian authorities have not yet released details of any investigation, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the killing so far. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

General Saree previously served as police chief in Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces and was known as a senior security official during the former government. Like many ex-Afghanistan military personnel, he sought refuge in Iran after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

After relocating to Iran, Saree remained in contact with former Afghanistan security officials and worked to support ex-servicemen facing uncertainty and possible deportation. Reports had earlier suggested that Iranian police had detained and questioned him, though no formal charges were disclosed.

The killing comes amid growing concern among Afghanistan political circles over the safety of former military and intelligence officials living in neighbouring countries. Speculation among Afghan sources suggests that armed or extremist groups may be active across the region, including in Iran and Pakistan, targeting former Afghanistan security personnel.

Political figures and former commanders have condemned the killing, warning that continued silence and lack of accountability could encourage further attacks. They have urged host countries to ensure the safety of Afghanistan ex-officials who fled abroad fearing reprisals and ongoing instability.

