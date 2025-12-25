TVK Mulls Alliance With OPS Faction Rules Out Joining EPS' AIADMK

The Administrative Committee Chief Coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), K A Sengottaiyan, responded to questions about the possibility of the OPS faction joining the party. "As far as O. Panneerselvam is concerned, during the event held on Tuesday, the majority of the district secretaries expressed their opinions. Based on those views, they have stated that a good decision will be taken within two days. They have clearly stated that at no point will they join the AIADMK under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and that they will not allow betrayal. They will take good decisions soon," he said on Wednesday.

Stance on Alliances and Ideology

When asked about the possibility of aligning with the Congress party, he stated that there have been no discussions: "We will align where it is appropriate to do so. At an event held in Erode district, it was clearly stated. The people themselves raised slogans about whom we oppose ideologically."

Future Strategy and Political Climate

Sengottaiyan further said, "As far as I am concerned, we can expect a turning point after Pongal. After the Pongal festival, we will see positive decisions." Speaking about whether some leaders from the AIADMK would join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said, "They would. We have clearly stated that we oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party on ideological grounds."

In response to questions about ongoing talks with TTV Dhinakaran and OPS, he said: "It is true that everyone is talking to one another. At the same time, it is not yet known when they will arrive at final decisions. They are also in talks with people like me within the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. We can expect good decisions."

Party Leadership and Events

Regarding his personal political journey, Sengottaiyan expressed: "My journey feels as joyful as that of the Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and the Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalitha)."

He added that actor Vijay would be attending an event in Malaysia on the 27th and 28th of this month. After the event, details about the district-wise tour schedule will be announced. When asked about restrictions in Malaysia, he said, "Restrictions keep being imposed, but beyond all that, he continues to stand firmly in the hearts of the people. No force can stop the people from placing him on the seat of power in 2026."

