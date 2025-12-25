Ghaziabad Shocker: Guard Stops Car Without Sticker, Assaulted, Nearly Abducted (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a security guard was allegedly assaulted and nearly abducted for stopping a vehicle that did not display a mandatory society sticker, police said. The incident unfolded at GH7 society, where the guard, Saurabh, was posted at Gate 2 on December 20. In his complaint, Saurabh said tensions had already been simmering since the previous day, when he had prevented two residents from using the gate as their vehicle did not display the apartment complex's permit sticker - a rule laid down by the residents' welfare association.

According to police, on Sunday, a black Scorpio pulled up at the same gate and several men allegedly stepped out, armed with sticks and iron rods, and attacked the guard. Saurabh alleged that he was beaten at the gate, forcibly dragged into the vehicle and assaulted again inside. He further claimed that the attackers threatened to kill him if he ever dared to stop or question them again. The Scorpio, he told investigators, was bearing a political party flag.

क्रॉसिंग रिपब्लिक जीएच 7 सोसायटी में कार पर स्टीकर नहीं होने के कारण गार्ड ने दूसरे गेट से अंदर जाने के लिए कहा तो सोसाय लटी में रहने वाले दो लोगों ने गार्ड के साथ की मारपीट। बाद में उसे कार में अगवा करने का किया प्रयास पुलिस चौकी के पास हुई वारदात। पीड़ित गार्ड और सोसायटी के लोग... twitter/HFQEbtsmoX

- Ankit tiwari/अंकित तिवारी (@journo_ankit) December 21, 2025

Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident captures three to four men slapping and shoving the guard against a wall near the society entrance. One of the attackers is seen with a long stick as the group continues to push and beat him before the clip abruptly ends.

A guard was assaulted at GH7 Society in Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad/Altruistic-Issue-887 inIndiaFreakoutDesi

A senior police officer said investigators are closely examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those involved.“A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS thereafter,” the officer said.

In a similar incident in April, two guards were assaulted at Amrapali Leisure Valley in Greater Noida West after stopping a vehicle without a society-issued sticker. The accused in that case were later arrested.