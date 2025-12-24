Collision Between Sedan And Motorcycle Towards Boquete Results In Death -
Paramedics from the Social Security Fund and the Single Emergency Management System provided first aid to the victim and transported them to a nearby medical center.
Video and Treporta Report
In another incident, in the Potuga sector (Herrera), a strong collision occurred between a refrigerated truck and a semi-truck, leaving one person seriously injured. The driver of the refrigerated truck was trapped inside the crushed cab, so units from the Santa María and Parita fire stations had to use specialized equipment to extract him.
Subsequently, the injured person was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment due to the injuries suffered from compression and the strong impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment