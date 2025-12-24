Collision Between Sedan And Motorcycle Towards Boquete Results In Death

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A motorcyclist died on Tuesday morning in Panama after being involved in a collision with a sedan on the main road towards Boquete, in the province of Chiriquí. As a result of the traffic accident, another person who was also on the motorcycle was injured.Paramedics from the Social Security Fund and the Single Emergency Management System provided first aid to the victim and transported them to a nearby medical center.

Video and Treporta Report



In another incident, in the Potuga sector (Herrera), a strong collision occurred between a refrigerated truck and a semi-truck, leaving one person seriously injured. The driver of the refrigerated truck was trapped inside the crushed cab, so units from the Santa María and Parita fire stations had to use specialized equipment to extract him.

Subsequently, the injured person was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment due to the injuries suffered from compression and the strong impact.

