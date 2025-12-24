SPARC AI Inc. (SPAIF) Is Developing A Target Acquisition And Navigation System That Doesn't Rely On GPS



SPARC AI provides GPS-free autonomous navigation and target acquisition systems for drones and other edge devices, and looks to merge AI modeling, edge computing, and advanced math to increase situational awareness

The company's system offers features like real-time geolocation, distance calculation, terrain integration, and several others At the center of the company's technology is the Overwatch platform, an intelligent interface that rolls several important functions into a single platform

SPARC AI (OTCQB: SPAIF) is a next-gen developer of target acquisition systems and autonomous navigation software for drones and edge devices. These are designed to not only help first responders but also aid those in the security or defense industries.

Backed by 15 years of development, testing, and research, the company's technology allows for precise and accurate geolocation, without depending on GPS, LIDAR, LASER, or RADAR. It also operates with zero detectable emissions, to ensure it remains completely secure and undetectable in contested or...

