Al Ahli Beat Andijon To Top Group And Qualify For Last 16

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Ahli defeated PFC Andijon 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium to book their AFC Champions League Two round of 16 berth Wednesday. The win meant the Qatari side topped Group B with 10 points while their beaten opponents from Uzbekistan were eliminated. Al Ahli had the better start with Erik Exposito testing Eldor Adkhamov with a curling low shot from distance before the Andijon custodian saved Sekou Yansane's effort after he had been teed up by Julian Draxler.

The home side opened the scoring in the 26th minute when midfielder Michel Vlap stretched his right leg to guide home Draxler's enticing free-kick past a stranded Adkhamov. Al Ahli had opportunities to take an even bigger lead into the break but efforts from Draxler and Exposito - with Adkhamov already beaten - struck the post before Abdurakhmon Komilov produced an excellent last-ditch challenge to stop Exposito. The second half saw no change in the pattern of play with Al Ahli searching for the second goal with Driss Fettouhi firing a shot from distance which Adkhamov saved. Affording Al Ahli shooting chances from range led to Andijon's downfall in the 65th minute when Vlap had time and space to unleash a swerving shot that fizzed past Adkhamov.

Vlap had the opportunity to seal his hat-trick late on after being put through by Exposito, only to steer his attempt wide but the miss mattered little as Al Ahli earned a deserved victory.

Al Sadd never stopped believing, says Mujica

Hat-trick hero Rafa Mujica attributed self-belief as the key factor for Al Sadd SC's dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Shabab Al Ahli in their AFC Champions League Elite tie at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 following goals from Federico Cartabia and Yahya al-Ghassani, Al Sadd appeared on the brink of elimination before Mujica turned the match on its head with a superb treble, with Tarek Salman adding a fourth as the Qatari side registered their first win of the campaign to keep their hopes alive.

“We played a great match and it was truly very difficult,” said Mujica.“We were down by two goals, but the coach gave me confidence and I was able to score three goals. I'm happy that I could help the team and I thank the coach for believing in me.”

Head coach Roberto Mancini praised his side's resilience and determination after the setback, saying the result could provide a turning point for his team.“The match wasn't easy,” said Mancini.

“We were down by two goals, but we came back strong and showed determination until the final minutes. We deserved this important victory. We made a mistake and conceded a penalty, but that's football, the most important thing is that we kept working. This victory is a good opportunity for us to get back on track - both domestically and continentally. We must continue to work hard.”

Al Ahli PFC Al Thumama Stadium