Qatar Takes Part In Child Online Safety Conference In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has taken part in an international conference in Azerbaijan on protecting children from harmful content in the digital environment, as concerns grow globally over online risks facing young people.

The conference was held in the capital, Baku, and brought together officials, experts and policymakers from different countries. Qatar's delegation was led by Her Excellency Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

Addressing the conference, she said safeguarding children online has become a global priority amid rapid technological advances and the expansion of open digital spaces.

She warned that digital risks extend beyond inappropriate content to include behavioural and psychological effects, such as reduced attention, weakened family communication and exposure to harmful behavioural models. She stressed that tackling these challenges requires shared responsibility among governments, educational institutions and civil society.

HE Sheikha Sheikha outlined Qatar's efforts to enhance child protection online, including the establishment of a cybercrime prevention centre, the strengthening of relevant legislation and the launch of the“Safe Space” initiative aimed at raising awareness among children and adolescents about digital safety.

She also highlighted Qatar's legal framework, including laws on cybercrime and personal data protection, noting that child welfare is a key pillar of the country's National Vision 2030. This, she said, is reflected in policies related to education, capacity building and healthcare, as well as Qatar's commitment to international child rights agreements.

She pointed to the ministry's national strategy for 2025-2030, which includes digital safety awareness programmes and initiatives to combat cyberbullying in schools and also referenced the creation of several national committees and strategies, including the Child and Youth Digital Safety Committee established in 2025 and the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030.

