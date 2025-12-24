Congratulating Honduras' President-Elect Asfura's Electoral Victory

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates President-Elect Nasry Asfura of Honduras on his clear electoral victory, confirmed by Honduras' National Electoral Council. We look forward to working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries. The United States urges all parties to respect the confirmed results so that Honduran authorities may swiftly ensure a peaceful transition of authority to President-Elect Nasry Asfura.