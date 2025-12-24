Nearly 68% Of Badulla Identified As Prone To Landslides

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) reports that almost 68% of the Badulla District's land area falls within zones classified as having varying degrees of landslide risk.

District Geologist Harshani Perera said that 368 major landslides were recorded in Badulla during the recent spell of severe weather.

She added that, following assessments, around 650 houses have been identified as being located in high-risk areas due to the instability of the surrounding terrain.