Indian Envoy Holds Talks With American Counterpart Sergio Gor In Mar-A-Lago

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 25 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra travelled to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where President Donald Trump is spending Christmas and the New Year, and held talks with his American counterpart, Sergio Gor, to strengthen bilateral ties.

“It's always a pleasure to meet with India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. This was his first visit to Mar-a-Lago!” Gor said in a post on X.

Kwatra said the two held wide-ranging discussions as Gor prepares to assume charge as Washington's top envoy in New Delhi.

“Happy to connect with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago. Extensive discussions on our shared goal to strengthen trade ties, as also his plans and priorities for our bilateral partnership as he prepares to assume his responsibility as the US Ambassador to India!” Kwatra said.

Trade and economic cooperation featured prominently in the talks, reflecting the growing importance both countries attach to expanding commercial ties as a central pillar of the India-US relationship.

The meeting marked Kwatra's first visit to Mar-a-Lago, a venue that has hosted several political and diplomatic interactions and where President Trump is currently spending the holiday season.

Separately, Gor said he also hosted Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, during the Bhutanese leader's first visit to Florida.

“Enjoyed hosting Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan on his first visit to the GREAT State of Florida!” Gor said.

India and the United States have steadily deepened their strategic partnership in recent years, with expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.

India-Bhutan relations, meanwhile, are marked by close political, economic and cultural links, with New Delhi playing a key role in Bhutan's development partnership and regional engagement.