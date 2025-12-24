Ukraine Energy Support Fund Received EUR 245M In Dec Energy Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk announced this at a briefing at Ukrinform on Wednesday, December 24.

"In December alone, we received EUR 245 million in additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund. A significant portion of this amount was provided by our German partners," Kolisnyk said.

In particular, Germany's Federal Foreign Office transferred EUR 160 million, while the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy contributed EUR 3 million. In addition, Luxembourg made an extra contribution of EUR 10 million.

"All of these funds are intended to finance the needs of energy sector enterprises, from the oil and gas industry to the electricity sector," Kolisnyk said.

Overall, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received nearly 2,000 shipments of equipment for energy workers. This humanitarian assistance has been provided by 38 partner countries.

On December 23, Estonia announced the allocation of EUR 2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.