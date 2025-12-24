Ukraine Energy Support Fund Received EUR 245M In Dec Energy Ministry
"In December alone, we received EUR 245 million in additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund. A significant portion of this amount was provided by our German partners," Kolisnyk said.
In particular, Germany's Federal Foreign Office transferred EUR 160 million, while the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy contributed EUR 3 million. In addition, Luxembourg made an extra contribution of EUR 10 million.
"All of these funds are intended to finance the needs of energy sector enterprises, from the oil and gas industry to the electricity sector," Kolisnyk said.
Overall, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received nearly 2,000 shipments of equipment for energy workers. This humanitarian assistance has been provided by 38 partner countries.
On December 23, Estonia announced the allocation of EUR 2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment