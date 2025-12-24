Trading Economics Shares Forecasts For Production Price Growth In Georgia Through 2028
"In the long term, according to our econometric models, production price changes in Georgia are projected to be around 3.50% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027," Trading Economics said.
According to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, producer prices in Georgia grew by 6.1% year-on-year in November 2025, following a 5.6% rise the previous month.
"This was the highest figure since February, driven by price elevations in virtually all sectors, particularly in mining (24.2% versus 21.7% in October), industrial production (4.8% versus 3.9%), and water supply, sanitation, waste management, and reclamation (1.7% versus 0.2%). At the same time, the rate of price hikes for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning slowed (6.2% versus 10%). Compared to the previous month, production prices grew by 0.9% in November, slowing against the 1.1% growth in October," the platform added.
