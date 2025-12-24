Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies: AA22 To AA23 Check Full List Here

South superstar Allu Arjun is back in the limelight. According to reports, he has a film with a budget of 1000 crores. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about his upcoming films. These films will be released by 2027 and 2028. Read details

Allu Arjun is teaming up with director Atlee for a film, tentatively titled AA22. This 800 crore budget movie is currently filming and is set for a 2027 release.

Allu Arjun is also doing a movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of 'Kaithi' and 'Leo'. This action thriller is titled AA23 and could release by 2028.

Allu Arjun is also working with director Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological film. He may play Lord Kartikeya in this 1000 crore budget movie, set for a 2028 release.

Allu Arjun is also teaming up with 'Animal' director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Work will begin after Prabhas's 'Spirit' is done. This movie could also release by 2028.

After the Pushpa franchise's success, Allu Arjun will star in the third part. Director Sukumar is scripting it, and it might release by 2028.