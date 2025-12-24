Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Sub-10°C Temperatures In Many Districts Of Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is experiencing a sharp winter chill as icy winds from North India push temperatures below normal in several districts. Dense fog and cold wave conditions are affecting daily life and travel across the state

Several parts of Maharashtra are under the influence of a cold wave, with minimum temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in many districts. Ahilyanagar recorded the lowest temperature at 9.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nashik, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Beed and Pune. Isolated pockets of Marathwada and Vidarbha saw temperatures well below average, while Konkan and Goa recorded slightly lower-than-normal minimums.

Dense fog has been reported in multiple regions, especially during early morning hours. In some areas, visibility dropped below 50 metres, creating hazardous driving conditions on highways. The Meteorological Department has advised motorists to remain cautious as fog may persist in pockets due to cold and calm weather conditions.

According to the weather department, December 25 will remain dry across all regions, including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Mumbai is expected to see clear skies with temperatures ranging between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius. Pune and nearby areas will remain cold at night, with minimum temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius in core city zones.