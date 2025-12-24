Author's New Book“Princess Mommy” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Horror book "Princess Mommy" by Gitte Tamar, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Princess Mommy is a chilling horror novel by Gitte Tamar. Lillie is a five-year-old child raised by her father, John. Prone to seeing visions, Lillie navigates her everyday life listening to stories about her mother being a princess. But she continues to be chased by shadows to the point that she struggles to distinguish between her nightmares and reality. John does his best to protect his daughter from the entity haunting their house. However, time is running out, and John must find a way to make sure the malevolent entity doesn't get the chance to come for his daughter. Eventually, he seeks help from an outsider who, unbeknownst to him, has experience with the entity. Can John and Lillie free themselves from the clutches of this wicked spirit?

This is, by far, one of the best horror novels of the year for me. Princess Mommy has everything you want in a horror story. The plot is unpredictable, steeped in mystery and intrigue, featuring many scenes that pull the rug out from under your feet. While there are chills and thrills galore, author Gitte Tamar also infuses elements of a psychological thriller into the story. You feel a sense of tension and dread from the very first page, and the tone remains the same throughout the book. The characters are shrouded in mystery. With the POVs of Lillie and John, you feel their plight and root for them to overcome their terrible burden. For horror aficionados, this book is an absolute must-read. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and can't recommend it highly enough."

