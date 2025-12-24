A Deal With The Devil A Riveting Story Of Love, Loss, And The Other Side

MENAFN - GetNews)



"the Devil and Elijah Corey by t.s. poppleton"

When a grieving father named Elijah Corey pauses on a quiet New Orleans street, he expects nothing more than bad coffee and another rideshare request. Instead, a mysterious teenager with violet-flecked eyes taps on his window and says the impossible: Elijah's dead son sent him. The boy calls himself Journey Finch, and he might be the devil... or something far worse.

As Elijah drives deeper into the night with this strange, unsettling passenger, the truth begins to unravel. Journey can disappear at will, knows secrets about Elijah no living person should, and carries a story he can only remember one day a year. A story tied to a witch from Ireland, a forgotten law of magic, and a mistake that changed everything, including the fate of Elijah's child.

the person who promises your child isn't alone on the other side... is the reason they crossed over in the first place?

The Devil and Elijah Corey by t.s. Poppleton blends irresistible suspense with heart-shaking emotional depth. It's a supernatural story that feels startlingly human, a tale of grief, mystery, folklore, and the fragile thread between the living and the dead. t.s. Poppleton delivers characters who feel real, secrets that unspool with addictive tension, and a devil unlike any ever written. This book grips you from the first page, pulls you into its darkness, and leaves you questioning every rule you thought you understood about life, death, and destiny.

About The Author

Travis Poppleton is a New England–based author who has spent more than a decade covering cinema, live events, and international film festivals for over eighty national publications. A proud member of the ASD community and a faith-crisis survivor, he studied creative writing at both BYU and Harvard, cultivating a voice shaped by empathy, curiosity, and a distinctly hopeful neurodivergent perspective. Drawing deeply from his exploration of Irish folklore, Travis crafted the unique magic system and philosophical underpinnings that shape his tender coming-of-age debut novel, The Devil and Elijah Corey.

