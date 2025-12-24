Collision Imminent: Dark Inheritance And Golden Omnipotence On A Crash Course

MENAFN - GetNews)



"If We're Together by Parker Allan Gain"

A powerful new voice is poised to redefine contemporary fantasy with If We're Together, a high-concept novel by Parker Allan Gain that masterfully subverts genre conventions to explore profound psychological and emotional depths.

At the heart of this groundbreaking narrative are two extraordinary figures marked by isolation, yet separated by opposing forces. Orihara Toge is a survivor burdened by a deadly inherited magic: any harm they inflict on others is equally suffered by themselves. Toge's existence is one of relentless flight, trauma, and a desperate struggle to connect in a fractured world. Across the Sea of Divinity, Jason, the revered“god child” ex Caelum, wields innate omnipotence but is trapped in a gilded cage of reverence and solitude. Though he commands the elements, Jason is haunted by the search for purpose beyond his overwhelming power.

If We're Together challenges traditional heroic narratives by presenting protagonists who resist the power that defines them: one seeking to suppress a destructive gift, the other yearning to escape a divine burden. The novel's central tension is an intimate, internal battle rather than an external war, inviting readers into a richly textured world of demons, temples, and mythic struggle.

Their paths converge with the arrival of the Helios, a rogue ship crewed by daring demon hunters led by the bold Captain Lucia and her pragmatic first mate, Carmila. This volatile alliance forces Toge and Jason to confront the harsh truth that their greatest defense, solitude, is also their most profound vulnerability.

Exploring themes of identity, vulnerability, and the price of extraordinary power, Gain's novel culminates in the poignant concept of Isshonara, a Japanese term meaning“if we're together.” This fragile promise, whispered between a child and their dying father, encapsulates the hope that binds two souls destined to walk alone.

When these opposing forces finally collide, will they forge salvation or ignite an extinction-level event?

About The Author

Parker Allan Gain is a novelist, Dungeon Master, and collector of embarrassing patterned button-downs. He lives in Iowa with his sibling and their three cats, but dreams of moving to New York City with the love of his life.

Book Name: If We're Together

Author Name: Parker Allan Gain

