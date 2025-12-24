New Jersey Gun Crime Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Provides Legal Insight On Straw Purchase Charges In NJ

Hackensack, New Jersey - New Jersey gun crime attorney Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) is drawing attention to the serious consequences of alleged straw purchase activity under New Jersey and federal law, particularly for individuals facing investigation or prosecution in Hackensack and across Bergen County. With New Jersey's stringent regulatory framework for firearms and heightened coordination between state authorities and federal agencies, allegations of straw purchasing now carry significant exposure to long prison terms, financial penalties, and collateral consequences affecting immigration status, employment, and professional licensing.

As a New Jersey gun crime attorney, Adam M. Lustberg routinely counsels individuals accused of participating in firearm transactions in which one person purchases a gun on behalf of another who is unwilling or unable to do so in their own name. These straw purchases often involve attempts to bypass background checks or permitting requirements, including situations where the ultimate recipient is barred from possessing a firearm due to criminal history, restraining orders, substance use issues, or mental health disqualifications under New Jersey law. Clarifying the difference between lawful gift transactions and unlawful straw purchases is critical for firearm owners, buyers, and sellers throughout the state.

The firm's recent guidance explains that New Jersey's regulatory structure relies on Firearms Purchaser Identification Cards for long guns and permits to purchase handguns, as well as mandatory background checks conducted through licensed dealers. A New Jersey gun crime attorney reviewing a case will often focus on whether the person who completed the forms and underwent the checks was the genuine purchaser, or whether the transaction concealed the identity of the intended possessor. The law imposes severe penalties for any false statements on firearms applications, attempts to mislead licensed dealers, or the use of another individual as a conduit to evade disqualifying factors.

Lustberg's analysis underscores that intent plays a central role in straw purchase prosecutions. Prosecutors may rely on surveillance footage, financial records, communications between the alleged straw buyer and the actual recipient, and prior dealings to argue that the transaction was designed to circumvent New Jersey's safeguards. A New Jersey gun crime attorney defending these matters, therefore, must carefully review the circumstances surrounding the purchase, including who provided funds, what was represented on ATF Form 4473 and state applications, and whether the buyer believed the recipient could lawfully possess a firearm. In many cases, the defense centers on the absence of fraudulent intent, the legitimacy of a gift, or the lack of any false statements in the paperwork.

The firm also emphasizes that firearms dealers have a pivotal role in preventing straw purchases. Staff are trained to identify red flags such as hesitation when completing forms, the presence of a third party directing the transaction, or attempts to use another person's credentials. Dealers are required to comply with state and federal recordkeeping, confirm the identity of the true buyer, and decline suspicious sales. When allegations arise, defense counsel frequently examines dealer practices, internal safeguards, and the handling of documents to determine whether the evidence supports the charges that have been brought.

In Bergen County, investigations often involve collaboration between local police departments, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and federal agencies engaged in gun trafficking and ghost gun enforcement. Cases may evolve from a single encounter into multi-count indictments involving accusations of falsifying purchase forms, unlawful transfer, possession of unserialized components, and conspiracy. In response, Lustberg Law Offices, LLC conducts prompt reviews of discovery, challenges the basis of searches and seizures, analyzes digital records, and seeks outcomes that limit long-term consequences, including alternatives such as Pretrial Intervention where appropriate.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is a criminal defense firm based in Hackensack, New Jersey, representing individuals in gun and weapons charges, domestic violence-related offenses, white collar investigations, and a wide range of state and federal criminal matters. The firm serves clients throughout Bergen County and the broader New Jersey region, including communities such as Teaneck, Englewood, Paramus, and Fort Lee. Led by New Jersey gun crime attorney Adam M. Lustberg, the firm focuses on thorough case investigation, strategic negotiations, and prepared courtroom advocacy. Prospective clients can contact Lustberg Law Offices, LLC at (201) 880-5311 or visit the firm's website to request a confidential consultation regarding pending or potential criminal charges.

