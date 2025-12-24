SHANGHAI, China - December 24, 2025 - Haizol has been recognized as the leading online platform for CNC machining services in China. The ranking evaluated online CNC machining platforms based on supplier verification processes, quote turnaround times, buyer support, and intellectual property protection.

Haizol earned the top position for its combination of verified supplier networks, a structured multi-quote system, dedicated account management, and built-in NDA support. Unlike instant-checkout CNC machining online platforms that rely solely on automated pricing, Haizol operates an online marketplace designed for projects where machining capability, tolerance control, and production reliability are critical. Buyers upload CAD files through a single interface and receive multiple CNC quotes within 24 hours, with pricing, lead times, and technical capabilities presented in a standardized format for direct comparison.

“For international customers using online CNC machining platforms in China, the main risks are trust, coordination, and accountability,” said Viktor Michel-Häggström, International Marketing Manager at Haizol.“Haizol reduces those risks by verifying CNC suppliers, centralizing multi-quote RFQs, and giving customers clear visibility into pricing, lead times, factory equipment, and capabilities through a single platform.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shanghai, Haizol connects international companies with verified Chinese manufacturers and focuses on custom OEM parts and components rather than finished consumer products. The platform includes more than 700,000 listed factories.

Haizol's CNC machining network supports 3-axis, 4-axis, and 5-axis CNC milling and turning across aluminum alloys, carbon steel, stainless steel, brass, copper, and engineering plastics. Typical CNC tolerances range from ±0.05 mm for standard machining to ±0.01 mm or tighter for high-precision components, depending on part design, manufacturing requirements, and supplier capability.

All CNC machining suppliers on the platform are reviewed for business credentials, equipment, certifications, and production capacity. Their profiles include their equipment lists, certifications, and examples of past projects to support informed sourcing decisions.

While the ranking focused on CNC machining, Haizol's platform covers a range of manufacturing services. The company connects buyers with verified factories for injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, forging, and rapid prototyping. The platform also supports secondary operations, including laser cutting, precision welding, surface finishing, and mechanical assembly.

Haizol serves customers across automotive, aerospace, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and industrial equipment sectors, supporting export-oriented manufacturing for North America, Europe, and other global markets.

Haizol is a factory‐direct online manufacturing marketplace that connects international buyers with verified Chinese factories for CNC machining online, injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, metal casting, forging, and rapid prototyping. Founded in 2015, the platform combines a network of more than 700,000 factories with RFQ-based multi-quote sourcing, supplier verification, centralized communication, and end-to-end project tracking from quotation through delivery.