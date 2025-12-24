Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Slow Traffic Amid Breakdowns

KO file photo, Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Traffic moved slowly on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday due to single-lane traffic and the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs).

An official while sharing the details said,“Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and passenger vehicles have been advised to travel on NH-44 during the day and avoid night journeys, particularly between Nashri Tunnel and Navyug Tunnel, where HMV movement may cause delays.”

He urged the drivers to maintain strict lane discipline and warned that overtaking or wrong-lane driving can lead to congestion.

The official said,“Subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs, passenger vehicles, private cars, and HMVs (good carrier) will be allowed to move in both directions on NH-44 on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu and Srinagar have been asked to coordinate with TCU Ramban regarding road conditions and Security forces convoys have been advised to move on the NH-44 only after confirmation of road status.