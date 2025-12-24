Heckel Ministries Announces New Books And Expanded 2026 Training Opportunities For Churches And Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Heckel Ministries has announced the release of multiple new books and ministry resources, along with the expansion of training and speaking opportunities for churches, conferences, retreats, and leadership events scheduled for 2026.

Led by authors and ministry leaders Justin Heckel and Elly Heckel, Heckel Ministries provides worship and discipleship resources designed to support long-term spiritual growth and leadership development. The newly released materials are structured to function as standalone teachings or as integrated training tracks adaptable to a variety of ministry settings.

The release addresses a growing need among church leaders for practical tools that support spiritual formation beyond traditional programming. According to ministry leaders nationwide, churches continue to seek resources that strengthen worship culture, discipleship pathways, and leadership alignment in a rapidly changing ministry landscape.

Two new books are currently available in paperback and Kindle formats through Amazon entitled "Worship Everywhere: A Practical Guide to Foster Continuous Worship". Authored by Justin and Elly Heckel, Worship Everywhere focuses on developing worship as an ongoing lifestyle rather than a scheduled event. The book provides churches and ministry leaders with practical frameworks for cultivating worship-centered communities that integrate faith into daily life, leadership culture, and family rhythms.

The other is entitled "In His Image: How to Disciple Like Jesus". Written by Pastor Justin Heckel, this book examines relational discipleship and spiritual formation through the model demonstrated by Jesus. The resource explores why information-based discipleship often falls short and outlines a biblical approach emphasizing identity, accountability, community, and multiplication.

Both books are designed for individual study, group settings, leadership training, and church-wide discipleship initiatives. In addition to its newest releases, Heckel Ministries is expanding several established resources into interactive training formats launching in 2026.

The Spiritual Warrior: Revelations of God Through Fighting

This resource draws parallels between combat sports and spiritual development, using discipline, endurance, and preparation as teaching tools. Beginning in 2026, Spiritual Warrior Bookcamps and Workshops will be offered to churches, gyms, schools, men's ministries, and outreach programs. The training is designed to connect with athletic and high-performance communities while providing structured discipleship content.

Our Family Portrait: A Relational Look at the Beatitudes

This teaching resource explores the Beatitudes through the lens of spiritual identity, belonging, and Kingdom values. It is designed for use in small groups, leadership development programs, retreats, and discipleship tracks focused on relational growth and biblical foundations.

Ministry Background and Reach

The Heckels' ministry work gained wider recognition following the emergence of the #worshipandlaundry and #worshipeverywhere movements, which highlighted the integration of worship into everyday life. What began as a personal expression of faith developed into a broader message adopted by churches and individuals seeking practical approaches to worship and discipleship outside of traditional church settings.

Heckel Ministries continues to work with churches and organizations seeking to strengthen worship culture, discipleship pathways, and leadership development through biblically grounded, experience-informed resources.

This impactful ministry now has Bookings open and available for 2026 Opportunities. Heckel Ministries is currently accepting bookings for 2026 across South Dakota and the Midwest. Available ministry offerings include but are not limited to, Worship ministry and worship leadership, Discipleship and leadership training, Heart of the Father encounter events, Jesus-centered worship gatherings, Holy Spirit formation teachings, Churches, ministries, conference organizers, and retreat coordinators seeking guest speakers, worship leaders, or discipleship trainers are encouraged to inquire.

Heckel Ministries welcomes introductions to churches, ministries, conferences, retreats, and leadership events seeking worship and discipleship resources. Connections to pastors, ministry leaders, and event organizers are appreciated as the ministry expands its 2026 outreach schedule.

For bookings, media inquiries, or additional information, contact Heckel Ministries at...

or 605-610-8260.