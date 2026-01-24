Akshay Kumar Calls Fortune A Very Interesting Mix Of 'Effort, Timing, & Mindset'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar has taken on the role as the host for the upcoming reality game show "Wheel Of Fortune".

Ahead of the premiere of the show on January 27, Akshay opened up about his idea of luck during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Akshay revealed that according to him, fortune is a blend of effort, timing, and mindset.

He admitted that the distribution of luck amongst people is not always fair, but everyone gets an opportunity nevertheless.

The 'Airlift' actor was asked, "Why do you think fortune favours one person while it does not favour another. Do you really believe in the spiritual belief that a living being's fortune has something to do with past life?"

Reacting to this, Akshay shared, "I believe fortune is a very interesting mix of effort, timing, and mindset. Sometimes the reward is instant, and sometimes it tests your patience before rewarding you. Life isn't always fair in how it distributes luck, but it is fair in how everyone gets an opportunity."

Shedding further light on the essence of "Wheel Of Fortune", the 'Housefull' actor went on to add, "On Wheel of Fortune, you see it very clearly, in a single spin, someone can move from 1 Rupee to 1 crore. That's the beauty of the Wheel: it mirrors real life, where everything can change in a moment."

Akshay further added that according to him, fortune comes to everyone, but in different ways and at different times.

Talking about the spiritual side of the fortune, he shared, "I do believe that karma matters because luck alone is not enough. On Wheel of Fortune, the spin may give you the chance, but one's knowledge, presence of mind, and courage will help convert that chance into success."

"Wheel of Fortune" will air at 9:00 PM, Monday to Friday, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

For the unaware, "Wheel of Fortune" has been honoured by Guinness World Records as the World's Most Popular TV Game Show. It has also received the Daytime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Game Show'.