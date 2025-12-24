MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Exploits Closes Charity Portion of its Flow Through Financing with Quebec Funds

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 18, 2025, it has closed the charity portion of its flow-through non-brokered private placement with SIDEX and NQ Investissement minier (the "Charity FT Financing") and issued an aggregate of 16,666,666 flow-through common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") at a price of $0.087 for total proceeds of $1,449,999.94. All Charity FT Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 25, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

"This closing is an important endorsement of our Québec strategy and provides incremental funding to execute our winter drilling program on our highest-priority targets," noted Jeff Swinoga, President & CEO of Exploits. "Our focus is disciplined, technically grounded field execution that advances our highest-conviction targets through drill testing, with near-term milestones at Fenton and across our Québec portfolio. We thank SIDEX and NQ Investissement minier for their support and partnership."

Each Charity FT Share is intended to qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and, to the extent applicable, under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

The gross proceeds from the Charity FT Financing will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") in Québec in connection with the Company's exploration portfolio, including advancement activities on its Québec gold projects.

The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and the Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to the subscribers of the Charity FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Charity FT Shares.

In connection with the Charity FT Financing, the Company paid certain eligible finders an aggregate cash finder's fee of $28,000. No finder's warrants were issued. The payment of finder's fees is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The Company intends to close the final tranche of its flow-through financing on or before December 30, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Person (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration available.

About SIDEX

SIDEX is an initiative of the Québec government and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Its mission is to invest in companies engaged in mineral exploration in Québec in order to diversify the province's mineral base, to promote innovation and to encourage new entrepreneurs.

About NQIM

NQ Investissement Minier (NQIM) is a Matagami-based regional investment fund dedicated to mining development in Northern Quebec. The fund offers financial support and strategic expertise to exploration companies, with investments guided by a sustainable and responsible approach, promoting positive spin-offs for local and aboriginal communities.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario, anchored by approximately 680,000 ounces of historical gold resources across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025. Exploits' strategy is to unlock district-scale potential across its balanced Québec-Ontario portfolio through systematic, data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

