MENAFN - GetNews) WUXI TAKLEO MACHINERY is proud to announce the successful acquisition of a major contract valued at USD280 billion for the supply of drill pipes. The order, received in August, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its robust manufacturing capabilities.

From raw material selection to the final production stages, every aspect of the drill pipe manufacturing process is under stringent control to ensure superior product performance and reliability. The pipe bodies are sourced from renowned steel tube mills, guaranteeing excellent base material integrity its state-of-the-art in-house facilities, we exercises complete control over the production of drill pipe tool joints. The company's advanced forging, heat treatment, and machining equipment ensure that each tool joint meets the highest standards of strength and durability.

A critical step in the manufacturing process is the friction welding that connect the pipe body to the tool joint. We utilizes high-end friction welding machines to achieve perfect welds, ensuring exceptional structural integrity and performance under demanding Downhole Drilling conditions.

Furthermore, the company enhances the value and versatility of its products with proprietary hard-banding and internal coating technologies. These value-added services are tailored to meet the specific operational needs and extend the service life of the drill pipes, providing significant cost-saving advantages to clients nearly two months of diligent execution, the project for this significant order is nearing completion. The company is confident that the delivered products will not only meet but exceed the client's expectations, paving the way for a trusted and long-term partnership.

"We are thrilled to be entrusted with this substantial order. It is a testament to our 'quality-first' philosophy and our integrated manufacturing approach," said John, CEO of WUXI TAKELO MACHINERY CO.,LTD. "By controlling every critical production step-from forging and heat treatment to precision machining, welding, hardbanding and coating-we deliver unparalleled quality and reliability. We are confident that our products will ensure outstanding performance for our client, and we look forward to a lasting collaboration."

WUXI TAKELO is a premier manufacturer and supplier of drill pipes and related Oilfield Equipment. With a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem that includes forging, heat treatment, machining, friction welding, and advanced application technologies like hard-banding and internal coatings, the company is dedicated to providing robust and reliable solutions for the global energy industry. Quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction are the cornerstones of its business.