Wuxi TAKELO Machinery Wins Pipe Production Line Project Worth Over CNY 30 Million

MENAFN - GetNews) Wuxi TAKELO Machinery Co., Ltd. has secured a landmark procurement contract from Jiangsu Puteng Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. for a complete manufacturing production line, with the contract value exceeding CNY 30 million.

The awarding ceremony was held at Puteng's workshop in Nantong, attended by TAKELO's General Manager Mr, marking a significant milestone in the two companies' strategic partnership and highlighting TAKELO's technical prowess in Casing&Tubing manufacturing.

Project Overview: Advanced Automation for Productivity Leap

Threading machine auxiliary systems

Swaging machine

Make-up/break-out machine

Length measuring&Weighing system

Painting system

Rust removing system







Equipped with state-of-the-art automation technology, the integrated system is projected to enhance production efficiency by 20%, providing Puteng with a highly efficient and stable manufacturing solution for Casing&Tubing. The modular design enables real-time process monitoring and adaptive control, setting new benchmarks for intelligent manufacturing in the industry.







Strategic Collaboration & Technical Recognition

This contract represents not only an extension of our successful partnership with Puteng but also an industry validation of TAKELO's technical capabilities and service excellence. We are committed to continuously optimizing the production line's overall performance and upgrading individual equipment to help clients achieve competitive advantages through higher-standard solutions.

The project underscores TAKELO's leadership in:

Advanced threading technologies for API Spec 5CT

Automated material handling systems with 99.8% positional accuracy

Data-driven quality control modules with high standard

Innovation-Driven Industry Advancement

TAKELO has long positioned technological innovation as its core competency, delivering intelligent and efficient equipment solutions for the oil & gas sector. The company's R&D team has pioneered:

High-precision threading systems (tolerance ≤0.05mm) for premium connections

Energy-efficient reducing machines with 30% lower power consumption

Integrated monitoring systems for predictive maintenance

This project win further solidifies TAKELO's market leadership and lays a robust foundation for future expansions in domestic and international oil&gas industry markets.