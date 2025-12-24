Wuxi TAKELO Machinery Wins Pipe Production Line Project Worth Over CNY 30 Million
The awarding ceremony was held at Puteng's workshop in Nantong, attended by TAKELO's General Manager Mr, marking a significant milestone in the two companies' strategic partnership and highlighting TAKELO's technical prowess in Casing&Tubing manufacturing.
Project Overview: Advanced Automation for Productivity Leap
Threading machine auxiliary systems
Swaging machine
Make-up/break-out machine
Length measuring&Weighing system
Painting system
Rust removing system
Equipped with state-of-the-art automation technology, the integrated system is projected to enhance production efficiency by 20%, providing Puteng with a highly efficient and stable manufacturing solution for Casing&Tubing. The modular design enables real-time process monitoring and adaptive control, setting new benchmarks for intelligent manufacturing in the industry.
Strategic Collaboration & Technical Recognition
This contract represents not only an extension of our successful partnership with Puteng but also an industry validation of TAKELO's technical capabilities and service excellence. We are committed to continuously optimizing the production line's overall performance and upgrading individual equipment to help clients achieve competitive advantages through higher-standard solutions.
The project underscores TAKELO's leadership in:
Advanced threading technologies for API Spec 5CT
Automated material handling systems with 99.8% positional accuracy
Data-driven quality control modules with high standard
Innovation-Driven Industry Advancement
TAKELO has long positioned technological innovation as its core competency, delivering intelligent and efficient equipment solutions for the oil & gas sector. The company's R&D team has pioneered:
High-precision threading systems (tolerance ≤0.05mm) for premium connections
Energy-efficient reducing machines with 30% lower power consumption
Integrated monitoring systems for predictive maintenance
This project win further solidifies TAKELO's market leadership and lays a robust foundation for future expansions in domestic and international oil&gas industry markets.
