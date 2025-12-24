Application Brief Of J599 Series Connectors I, II, III In Automotive Industry (Part 1)

MENAFN - GetNews) As high-performance Circular Electrical Connector s complying with the GJB599A (MIL-DTL-38999) standard, the three sub-series I, II and III of J599 connectors show distinct characteristics in automotive applications due to differences in structural design and performance. Based on the latest technical data and industry practices, this paper systematically sorts out the typical application scenarios of each series:

J599 Series I: Basic and Reliable Connection with Anti-misplug Structure

Core Features



Bayonet-type quick connection: Easy to operate, suitable for scenarios requiring frequent plugging and unplugging.

Anti-misplug design: Keyway positioning prevents incorrect insertion and ensures connection accuracy.

Moderate environmental resistance: Can withstand a temperature range of -55°C ~ +125°C as well as moderate vibration and shock. Electromagnetic shielding: Attenuation ≥ 50dB in the frequency band of 100MHz ~ 10GHz, meeting the anti-interference requirements of general electronic equipment.

Automotive Application Scenarios

1 entertainment and information systems

Used to connect vehicle-mounted radios, navigation screens, Bluetooth modules and other devices. For example, its anti-misplug function can avoid system failures caused by wrong wiring harness connection, and its moderate vibration resistance is sufficient to cope with the regular bumps on urban roads.

2 electronic modules

Adapted to door control units, window regulators, air-conditioning controllers, etc. The bayonet connection facilitates after-sales maintenance, and the lightweight design (shell size 09~25) can reduce the weight of the vehicle body.

3 driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors

Suitable for sensors with less demanding environmental requirements, such as rain sensors and tire pressure monitoring modules, with significant advantages of low cost and high reliability.

J599 Series II: The First Choice for Compact and Lightweight Body Electronics

Core Features



Minimal volume and weight: The smallest size in the GJB599A series, with the shell length shortened by more than 30%.

Bayonet-type quick connection: The operation time is 50% shorter than that of threaded connection, suitable for automated production line assembly.

Moderate environmental resistance: Operating temperature range of -65°C ~ +200°C, with salt spray protection up to 48 hours (nickel-plated surface). EMI shielding: Attenuation ≥ 50dB in the frequency band of 100MHz ~ 10GHz, meeting the requirements of electromagnetic compatibility in the vehicle.

Automotive Application Scenarios

1 cockpit devices

Used to connect devices in compact spaces such as central control screens, head-up displays (HUD) and streaming media rearview mirrors. For example, its small-size design can be embedded in the narrow area of the instrument panel, and it supports multi-core integration (such as the 24-core version) to realize synchronous transmission of audio and video signals.

2 lighting systems

Adapted to the LED driver modules of headlights and taillights. The lightweight advantage can reduce the overall weight of the lamps, and the bayonet connection ensures stability under vibration conditions (needs to pass the vibration test of 10Hz ~ 500Hz, 15g).

3 auxiliary systems

Used to connect non-core power components such as transmission oil temperature sensors and cooling water pump motors. Its temperature resistance (+200°C) can cope with the local high-temperature environment in the engine compartment.

