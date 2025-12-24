'Dhurandhar 2' Locked For Eid 2026, Ranveer Singh Starrer To Release In Five Languages

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which is performing strongly at the box office and has become one of the biggest Indian hits of 2025, has locked its sequel for an Eid 2026 release.

The spy thriller is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, during Eid, and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will mark the film's first full pan-India release.

The sequel is expected to hit theatres during major festivals, including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. According to a press release, the makers are also looking at a wider overseas release.

The film has received praise from Bollywood celebrities for its story and action. Filmmakers such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar and Siddharth Anand have all voiced their admiration for Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released on December 5 and has broken multiple box office records. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.