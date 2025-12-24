Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster 'Animal' To Release In Japan

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to return to theatres almost two years after its release. This time, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be released exclusively in Japan, where Indian films have been gaining more viewers in recent years.

The makers took to their social media on Wednesday to share the exciting news. The announcement was made through a post on X, along with a special poster created for Japanese audiences.

Bhadrakali Films, one of the producers of Animal, shared the poster on its official X handle, with a caption that read: "Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai. The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan."

Animal was one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film, however, also sparked debates, with viewers raising concerns over misogyny.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The post-credits scene teased a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir will be seen playing a double role.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, with Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who seeks revenge after an assassination attempt on his father.