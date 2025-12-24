Israel Fails To Deliver On Promises, Puts Hindrances In Way Of Gaza Humanitarian Aid: Turkish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Israel fails to deliver on its promises and constantly places hindrances in the way of life-saving humanitarian aid entering Gaza under various pretexts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the extended meeting of the heads of the Justice and Development Party provincial branches in Turkiye, held in Ankara, Erdogan stressed that Turkiye will never forsake the Gaza Strip to face its challenges alone, highlighting that the remarks of those whose hands are soaked with the blood of over 70,000 Palestinian brothers are nothing but worthless noise.

Erdogan further noted that problems still persist in residential areas that were reduced to piles of debris by Israel in Gaza, despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since last October.

He promised to increase life-saving aid for the Palestinians during the months of Rajab, Sha'ban, and Ramadan.