Dukhan Bank Launches UK Winter Spend Campaign For Visa Credit Cardholders

Dukhan Bank has launched its UK Winter Spend campaign, offering customers additional DAwards when using their Dukhan Bank Visa credit cards in the UK during the winter season.

The campaign, which will run until January 31, 2026, aims at enhancing the travel and lifestyle experience of customers visiting the UK by providing added value on eligible card transactions across shopping, dining, and leisure.

Throughout the campaign period, customers can earn double DAwards on eligible spends of up to QR35,000, while any amount spent above this threshold qualifies for triple DAwards. To participate, customers are required to meet a minimum spend of QR 5,000, with only purchase and e-commerce transactions completed in the United Kingdom during the campaign period being eligible.

The offer is available exclusively on Dukhan Bank Visa credit cards and reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering customer-focused, Shariah-compliant banking solutions that support modern lifestyles and international travel needs.