Swiss Bank Secrecy Probe Dropped Against News Portal
The prosecutor said that the protection of journalistic sources prevents evidence from being presented in the case in key respects.
The proceedings against an Inside Paradeplatz journalist on suspicion of a breach of banking secrecy were therefore discontinued on December 8.
The discontinuation is not yet legally binding.
The proceedings were initiated by finance company boss Beat Stocker. He complained that his privacy was violated in the reporting by Inside Paradeplatz on the alleged misconduct of former Raiffeisenbank boss Pierin Vincenz.
